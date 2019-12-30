Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Alabama Makers

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Cheesecakes or kettle corn? Discarded décor or knitted goods? You don’t really have to choose. These are among the items produced by your favorite Alabama Makers in 2019.

Cheesecake Empori-Yum is Alabama Maker serving up sweet treats plus eggrolls

Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn is an Alabama Maker popping its way to local success

Southern Boys Woodworks is an Alabama Maker creating décor from the discarded

Alabama Maker thimbletreestudio stitches a mother-daughter connection

Bare Naked Noodles is an Alabama Maker with a passion for pasta

Editor’s choice: Sunrise Baking is an Alabama Maker giving rise to healthier desserts

