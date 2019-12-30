James Spann: Alabama stays cool, dry through Wednesday; soaking rains Thursday

BLUE SKY: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s over the northern half of the state; low to mid 60s are being reported across south Alabama. Tonight will be clear and chilly, with a low in the 30s.

Dry weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs will hold in the 50s, lows in the 30s. Colder pockets could see upper 20s early Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of the next storm system to the west.

RAIN RETURNS: A long-wave upper trough will bring clouds and widespread, soaking rains to Alabama Thursday and Thursday night. The air should be cool and stable, so we expect no severe weather threat (other than perhaps the immediate Gulf Coast, where the warm sector could move inland). Rain amounts of 2-3 inches are likely over the northern half of the state, with 1-2 inches for the southern counties. Rain ends Friday morning, but clouds will most likely linger through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t get out of the mid 50s Thursday, but mid 60s are possible Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper trough moves right over Alabama Saturday and will deliver noticeably colder air. The sky will be occasionally cloudy; a few sprinkles are possible, and we could very well hold in the 40s all day. Sunday will be sunny with a cold morning. We start the day in the 20s; the high will be in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: New model data shows a cold front passing through Tuesday night or Wednesday with a chance of showers, followed by another shot of colder air for the latter half of the week. There’s still no sign of any winter mischief for Alabama for the next 10 days or so.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For Wednesday’s Outback Bowl in Tampa (Auburn vs. Minnesota; kickoff at noon Central Time), the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the second half. The weather will be very similar for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando Wednesday (Alabama vs. Michigan; kickoff at noon Central Time) — a clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

For the Birmingham Bowl Thursday (Cincinnati vs. Boston College; 2 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be cloudy with rain likely throughout the game. We’re not expecting any thunder and lightning, and there is no severe weather risk. Temperatures will hover in the 50- to 55-degree range.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.