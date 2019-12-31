Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Entertainment

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Twin brothers from a small Alabama town are not only turning heads in the New York art world, their work also caught your attention in 2019. An Alabama sheriff’s office appeared on a new live cable TV series and an Alabama documentary was up for an Oscar award.

Twin brothers from a small Alabama town turn heads in the New York art world

Alabama’s Jon and Jarrett Key open doors in the art world through explosive creativity from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama sheriff’s office to appear on cable series ‘Live PD’

Alabama documentary up for an Oscar this weekend

RaMell Ross talks about his Oscar-nominated Alabama documentary from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Barry Alexander Brown, Spike Lee filming ‘Son of the South’ in Montgomery

Student by day, pop star by night: Alabama’s Bailey Coats is real-life Hannah Montana

Editor’s choice: Birmingham’s Alie B. Gorrie puts spotlight on disabled performers in new Amazon series