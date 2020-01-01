Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Restaurants and chefs

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

The ripple effect of Highlands Bar & Grill winning the top honor in the 2018 James Beard Awards was felt across Alabama in 2019. Your appetite for stories about good food was very evident to us, as many of our most read stories on restaurants and chefs were profiles on some of Alabama’s fine dining establishments.

Johnny’s gives an Alabama twist on a ‘Greek-and-three’ restaurant

Johnny’s is more than a “Greek-and-three” restaurant from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama’s Rattlesnake Saloon is a restaurant with a truly cavernous dining room

Rattlesnake Saloon strikes a perfect balance between vittles and vibe from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Wildflower Café is a beauty of a mountaintop restaurant

Wildflower Café’s cuisine is as fresh as the mountain air from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Chef John Hall has big plans in Birmingham

Chef John Hall wants his next Birmingham restaurant to rely on his talents from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Automatic Seafood & Oysters is fresh, vibrant addition to Birmingham’s dining scene

Automatic Seafood & Oysters is the latest bright spot on Birmingham’s restaurant scene from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Martha Hawkins had a dream of a restaurant in a house

The road to Martha’s Place was rough, but owner Martha Hawkins survived to thrive from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Juliette Flenoury an unsung star in Birmingham’s food scene

Juliette Flenoury is an unsung Alabama food star who makes corn pones an art form from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.