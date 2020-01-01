Dr. Ann Kulze shares New Year’s resolutions that really work

The New Year offers a sensational opportunity to harness the unrivaled goodness and power of healthy living. Here are 10 easy, delicious and totally doable New Year’s resolutions that come with a science-backed guarantee to guard and improve your health and vitality.

Adding beans to your diet is a healthy, filling trick. (Getty Images) Dark leafy greens should be part of your everyday diet. (Getty Images) Nuts are a good snack when counting calories. (Getty Images) Adding oily fish like salmon enhances our overall diet. (Getty Images) Getting good sleep goes a long way in your overall wellness. (Getty Images) It’s easier than ever to substitute whole grains for the traditional white starches. (Getty Images)

Enjoy a handful (about 1 ounce) of any variety of raw or roasted nuts every day. Incorporate some form of dark leafy greens (raw or cooked) into your diet every day. Salads are a perfect choice. Substitute 100% whole grain or 100% whole wheat bread products for their white, refined counterparts. Consume a serving of any variety of beans at least four times a week. During every hour that you have to sit, incorporate at least two minutes of light activity, like walking to the restroom. Enjoy a prudent portion of dark chocolate (up to 1 ounce) as your chosen dessert or treat. Include at least three servings of oily fish like salmon – wild is best – in your diet every week. Canned salmon and frozen salmon burgers make this a cinch. Put every morsel of food you intend to eat (including snacks) on a plate and look at it before you let it cross your lips. Adopt the attitude that sleep is sacred, and strive to adhere to a stable sleep and wake schedule. Seek the inspiration, motivation and perseverance to stick to your New Year’s resolutions or any healthy living changes you may otherwise make from the very best source – the things that give your life meaning and purpose.

Wishing you and your loved ones joy, peace and good health in the New Year.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.