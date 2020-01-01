James Spann: Soaking rains arrive in Alabama Thursday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for New Year’s and beyond from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! We begin the year with a mostly sunny, cool day across Alabama. Temperatures were near the freezing mark early this morning, but we expect a high in the mid to upper 50s later today, with 60s possible over the southern counties of the state. Clouds will roll in tonight, however, in advance of a developing storm system to the west.

SOAKING RAINS AHEAD: Rain moves into the state Thursday, becoming widespread by afternoon into Thursday night. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times, and a flood watch has been issued for the part of Alabama north of I-59, or north of a line from York to Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden to Fort Payne.

Rain amounts of 2-4 inches are likely in the flood watch area from Thursday through Friday night; South Alabama will see totals of 1-2 inches. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms defined for the southwest corner of Alabama Thursday and the rest of far south Alabama Friday. A few storms there could produce gusty winds, but for most of the state it will be just a soaking rain event with little thunder and lightning.

While the heaviest and most widespread rain will come Thursday, we will still deal with periods of rain Friday. The high Thursday and Friday will be close to 60 over north Alabama, with temperatures approaching 70 near the Gulf Coast.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold-core upper low will move right over north Alabama Saturday; the day will be mostly cloudy and sharply colder, with temperatures holding in the 40s all day. Some patchy light rain or drizzle is possible, and we can’t rule out the chance of a few snowflakes over the northern quarter of the state because of very cold air aloft and dynamic cooling associated with the upper low. But, with surface temperatures well above freezing, there won’t be any impact if we do see a touch of snow. The sky will clear Saturday night, and by Sunday morning we drop into the 20s. The day Sunday will be sunny with a high in the 52- to 55-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, but we will bring in a chance of rain Tuesday as a cold front passes through the state. The rest of the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For today’s Outback Bowl in Tampa (Auburn vs. Minnesota; kickoff at noon Central Time), the sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from the mid 60s at kickoff into the upper 60s by the second half. The weather will be very similar for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando (Alabama vs. Michigan; kickoff at noon Central Time) — a clear sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

For the Birmingham Bowl Thursday (Cincinnati vs. Boston College; 2 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be cloudy with rain likely throughout the game. We’re not expecting any thunder and lightning, and there is no severe weather risk. Temperatures will hover in the 54- to 58-degree range.

ON THIS DATE IN 1964: Bear Bryant said later that the only thing that could have messed up his eighth-ranked Alabama team’s chances in the 1964 Sugar Bowl against sixth-ranked Ole Miss in New Orleans would have been if it were to snow. Well, much to his chagrin, it did snow the night before the Jan. 1 game in the Crescent City. It snowed an amazing 4 1/2 inches.

The “New Year’s Eve Snow” in the Deep South also dumped an incredible 19.2 inches at Muscle Shoals (still a record for the state of Alabama) and 17.1 inches on Huntsville. Much of northwest Alabama was buried under 15-17 inches of snow. Roofs and awnings collapsed under the weight. The snow paralyzed much of the area for up to three days, closing schools and businesses. Birmingham picked up 8.4 inches, the fifth-biggest snowstorm in the city’s history. And Alabama won the game by a 12-7 margin.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.