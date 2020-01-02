Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Business

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

From automobiles to airplanes, Alabama had a lot of positive business news in 2019. (Alabama NewsCenter)

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Alabama’s growth in the automobile manufacturing market dominated your interest in our 2019 business news. Many of you also took an interest in Alabama-made airplanes now being sold around the world, as well as our state’s innovative business leaders.

The redesigned 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE sport utility made its debut at the Paris Motor Show in early October. (Mercedes-Benz)

Airlines scramble for Airbus jets made in Alabama

An Airbus Group Inc. A321 airplane destined for service with JetBlue Airways Corp. is pictured while being assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line facility in Mobile. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

Whit Armstrong brought value to Alabama Power and the state

Whit Armstrong recently retired from the Alabama Power board of directors, where he served for 37 years. (Nik Layman / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean

Alabama Tiny Homes has found big business in small houses from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Birmingham company FuelFox changes the way people fill up

Stealthy FuelFox lets customers skip the gas station from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Editor’s choice: Two Alabama builders raise the roof before 40

Professional Builder has recognized Mitchell Martin (left) and Michael Dilworth as two of its “40 Under 40.” (contributed)

Editor’s choice: Red Land Cotton works from field to fabric to produce an Alabama farm-to-home luxury brand

The entire Yeager family is involved in the family business. Mark Yeager and his two sons farm; daughter Anna handles sales, marketing and product development; and his wife and daughter-in-law handle selling, either at the 558 Lawrence St. store in Moulton or through the online store at redlandcotton.com. (contributed)
