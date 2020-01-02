Run, walk, hike through Can’t Miss Alabama for an adventurous new year

Get ready for 2020 with some old fan favorites and new ones too!

Southeastern Outings Dayhike in DeSoto State Park

Let’s start the new year with a moderately easy hike in DeSoto State Park along the West Fork of Little River and other trails. A visit to Lost Falls and DeSoto Falls may also be available. Children ages 9 and older must be well behaved, have a supervisor and be able to walk at least 5 miles. Attendees will meet at Applebee’s in Trussville Saturday at 8:45 a.m. and depart at 9 a.m. for the park. For more information, inbox [email protected] or call 205-631-4680.

Get your heart pumping with a brisk run for a fabulous new year. (Getty Images) Get your heart pumping with a brisk walk for a fabulous new year. (Getty Images)

Southeastern Outings hike participants enjoying lunch beside Lost Falls. (Contributed by a Southeastern Outings member) Dan Frederick, President of Southeastern Outings, beside small fall on West Fork of Little River. (Ray Hara) West Fork of Little River. (Ray Hara) DeSoto Falls. (Ray Hara) Multiple cascades, West Fork, Little River. (Ray Hara)

Homestead Hollow 100K Populaire

The holidays are over and now it is time to get your rounds in at the 100K or 200K bicycle pedal. The route is a self-supported ride and participants must be RUSA members. The route includes Chandler Mountain, Camp Sumatanga and stores along the way. Registration, waiver and ride fee are required.The venue is The Church at Bradford Road in Springville.

UAB Women’s Basketball

UAB women’s basketball vs. Old Dominion is Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Bartow Arena. For more information about the game, follow this link. Admission for UAB students is free with a valid Blazer ID card. For other questions about the game, contact 205-975-8221.

Birmingham Bulls

Watch the Birmingham Bulls play Peoria Rivermen at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena Saturday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Peoria Rivermen is one of Illinois’ premier ice hockey teams that play in the Southern Professional Hockey League, one of only three teams in the league that isn’t based in the southern United States. The first 1,000 fans will receive a team poster. Platinum seating is $30, gold is $22 and silver is $15. For more information, call 205-620-6448.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

The Monster Jam Pit Party provides unprecedented access to Monster Jam trucks and drivers this weekend in Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The world of motorsports will give you access to see trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs Saturday, Jan 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trucks and drivers are subject to change. Tickets start at $15. Learn more at monsterjam.com.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens this winter. If the weather permits, you will find camellias, hollies, orchids, pansies, tea olives, winter annuals, winter hazels, winter honeysuckles and wintersweets among the array of flowers. View the January flower gallery here. Admission and parking are free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule garden tours, inbox [email protected]. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Bellingrath Gardens

More than 400 varieties of camellias, Alabama’s State Flower and what Walter Bellingrath referred to as the “aristocrat of Bellingrath Gardens” are in bloom. Get away from the mad rush and see an array of camellias, cyclamen, dianthus, dusty miller, ornamental kale and cabbages, parsley, pansies, paper white narcissus, swiss chard, violas and winter berries. See these blooms with Mother Nature’s cooperation.

Jasmine Hill Gardens

Tour “Alabama’s Little Corner of Greece“, which features more than 20 acres of year-round floral beauty and classical sculpture, including statuary honoring Olympic heroes and mythical gods. Jasmine Hill is accessible to visitors with disabilities and offers spectacular and ever-changing views, including a full-scale replica of the Temple of Hera ruins as found in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Flame. The garden is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Upcoming tours are here. Photos are allowed. For more information, inbox [email protected] or call 334-567-6463. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Ice skating at Railroad Park will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 5. Coast down the 100-foot-long ice slide with the Birmingham cityscape as the backdrop. Red Diamond coffee and tea, homemade hot chocolate and meals will be available for purchase at the Boxcar Café. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for ticket information and season passes. For details, inbox [email protected] or call 205-521-9933.