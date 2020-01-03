Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2019: Alabama Bright Lights

With the start of 2020, it’s a good time to look back on some of the good things that happened in 2019. Alabama NewsCenter has tallied the results in each grouping of stories to see which ones you responded to the most, and we’re sharing your five favorites along with a story (or stories) we wanted to make sure you didn’t miss.

Ed Hurley’s work as pastor of South Highland Presbyterian Church in Birmingham was among the many Alabama Bright Lights we brought you in 2019 — those whose own challenges or observations prompted them to help others. Here are the Alabama Bright Lights that inspired you most this year.

Pastor Ed Hurley is an Alabama Bright Light leading interfaith Thanksgiving service

Cleon Jones is an Alabama Bright Light going to bat for Africatown

Devon Frazier is an Alabama Bright Light using literature to cut ‘school to prison’ pipeline

Little Hands Serving Hearts is an Alabama Bright Light encouraging children to be charitable

Amrita Lakhanpal is Alabama Bright Light making schools #StrongHER

Editor’s choice: Jena Forehand is an Alabama Bright Light with the Deeper House

