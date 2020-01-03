James Spann: Periods of rain for Alabama today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the end of the New Year’s work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL WET: While rain intensity won’t be as high as it was Thursday, we are still expecting periods of rain across Alabama today and tonight with an upper trough approaching from the west. Additional rain amounts of one-half inch are expected for north Alabama today, with around 1 inch for some southeast counties. A few stronger storms are possible across southeast Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

There is a dense fog advisory for parts of north and central Alabama this morning; visibilities are very restricted. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high in the low 60s for the northern half of the state; low 70s are likely over the southern counties.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will have lingering clouds and some scattered light rain Saturday morning, but the sky becomes sunny by afternoon as dry air sweeps in from the west. The day will be colder, with a high around 50 degrees. On Sunday, we start the day with a low between 28 and 32; the sky will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry Monday with a high in the low 60s, but rain returns to the state Tuesday. For now it doesn’t look like a big rain event; amounts should be mostly less than one-half inch. Dry air returns Wednesday and Thursday before another risk of rain on Friday, Jan. 10.

There’s still no sign of any major Arctic blasts for Alabama through mid-January; the Climate Prediction Center outlooks suggest temperatures will be above average over the eastern half of the U.S. Jan. 10-16.

RAIN TOTALS SO FAR: Here are some rain totals from Alabama yesterday and last night from the team of ABC 33/40 Skywatchers:

Arley — 3.65 inches

Coker — 3.43

Millport — 3.09

Bibbville — 3.05

Dunnavant — 2.88

Mountain Brook — 2.86

Bessemer — 2.63

Weaver — 2.61

Crestwood — 2.49

Cottondale — 2.45

Moody — 2.43

Heflin — 2.32

Northport — 2.25

Jacksonville — 2.2

Morris — 2.19

Remlap — 2.09

Trussville — 2.05

Rainbow City — 1.99

Jemison — 1.81

Grayson Valley — 1.78

ON THIS DATE IN 1949: During the late afternoon, an estimated F4 tornado destroyed the town of Warren, Arkansas. This tornado killed 55 people and injured more than 250 others. The destruction of the Bradley mill displaced 1,000 employees.

