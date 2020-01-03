Sea-n-Suds Fried Shrimp one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Sea-n-Suds has been a Gulf Shores mainstay since the mid ‘70s. It’s laid-back environment and simple but delicious menu make it perfect for a restaurant on the beach.

“We never intended our restaurant to be a fine-dining experience,” said David Bodenhamer, co-owner of Sea-n-Suds.

The Fried Shrimp on the Sea-n-Suds menu is a popular choice, with a recipe that is almost as old as the restaurant itself. Continuity in staff and the passing down of the recipe has ensured consistency over time.

Fried Shrimp at Sea-n-Suds among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

That consistent deliciousness has earned the Sea-n-Suds Fried Shrimp a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Bodenhamer said one of the great things about Sea-n-Suds’ longevity has been watching generations of families coming in and growing up over the years.

The location right on the beach doesn’t hurt, but it’s the food that keeps them coming back.