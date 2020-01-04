Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Fries

This season, awesome game-day food doesn’t have to take a lot of time or be crazy expensive. These Buffalo Chicken Fries are one of our favorite splurges when the game is on. They’re quick, crazy easy and you can make a huge platter of them for less than $15.
We had a few friends stop by one weekend and they ended up staying to watch the football game. Wanting to be a good host, I rummaged through the kitchen, but couldn’t find much to serve up in the way of game-day snacks.
No worries, though. I jumped in the car, ran to Family Dollar just down the street and picked up everything I needed to make one of our favorite football foods – Buffalo Chicken Fries.
We’ve been making this tangy, cheesy perfection since we first had them at a local burger joint a while back. This recipe includes crispy french fries topped with melty cheese, chopped Buffalo chicken fingers, more cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing. Yeah, it’s a little over the top – but who wants to eat a salad when they’re watching football? I mean, just look at that cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 1 (28-ounce) bag frozen french fries
- 1 (24-ounce) bag frozen boneless Buffalo chicken bites
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup ranch dressing
Instructions
- Cook the french fries and chicken bites according to the package instructions.
- Coarsely chop the chicken bites.
- Spread the french fries on an oven-safe platter.
- Sprinkle with about half of the cheese.
- Top with the chopped chicken bites.
- Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
- Return to the oven at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.
- Drizzle with the ranch dressing and serve.
This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”