Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Fries

This season, awesome game-day food doesn’t have to take a lot of time or be crazy expensive. These Buffalo Chicken Fries are one of our favorite splurges when the game is on. They’re quick, crazy easy and you can make a huge platter of them for less than $15.

We had a few friends stop by one weekend and they ended up staying to watch the football game. Wanting to be a good host, I rummaged through the kitchen, but couldn’t find much to serve up in the way of game-day snacks.

No worries, though. I jumped in the car, ran to Family Dollar just down the street and picked up everything I needed to make one of our favorite football foods – Buffalo Chicken Fries.

We’ve been making this tangy, cheesy perfection since we first had them at a local burger joint a while back. This recipe includes crispy french fries topped with melty cheese, chopped Buffalo chicken fingers, more cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing. Yeah, it’s a little over the top – but who wants to eat a salad when they’re watching football? I mean, just look at that cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 (28-ounce) bag frozen french fries

1 (24-ounce) bag frozen boneless Buffalo chicken bites

1 (8-ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup ranch dressing

Instructions

Cook the french fries and chicken bites according to the package instructions.

Coarsely chop the chicken bites.

Spread the french fries on an oven-safe platter.

Sprinkle with about half of the cheese.

Top with the chopped chicken bites.

Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Return to the oven at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Drizzle with the ranch dressing and serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”