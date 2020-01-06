CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends

CahaBones (Birmingham)

The Maker: Heather Taylor

Some makers of gourmet goods look for online reviews or social media posts to know if their customers approve. Heather Taylor looks for tail wags.

Birmingham-based CahaBones makes homemade gourmet dog treats. Melissa Campbell founded the company in 2013. Long-time customer Heather Taylor took it over after Campbell moved to Arkansas in 2015.

CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of dog treats worth fetching from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Taylor uses spent grain from local breweries, along with a handful of all-natural ingredients, to produce a variety of flavors. CahaBones come in a set of year-round flavors with some seasonal varieties. All are approved by her two taste-testers, Harry Pugalicious and Lulu Babygirlpug.

Taylor said she finds making the treats therapeutic but nothing compares to getting customer reactions.

“My favorite part is doing the markets, seeing people and their dogs – that’s definitely the best part of it,” she said.

CahaBones

The product: Homemade gourmet dog treats.

Take Home: 15-count Peanut Butter + Bacon bones ($8.50).

Cahabones can be found online, on Facebook, Twitter and Etsy.