Mercedes goes Hollywood with ‘Avatar’-inspired cyborg concept car

Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius unveiled a flashy concept vehicle inspired by one of the most expensive Hollywood blockbusters ever made, as the German carmaker looks forward despite pressure to cut costs.

The Mercedes-Benz AVTR, named after the environmentally-conscious sci-fi film “Avatar,” is designed to showcase a melding of human and machine interaction for a mode of transport “in the very distant future,” according to Daimler officials.

Bloomberg carries the unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz AVTR at CES 2020 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Oscar-winning director James Cameron joined Kallenius on stage at MGM Park Theater to debut the vehicle during the Consumer Electronics Show, now called CES, in Las Vegas.

The electric-powered car features a fully recyclable battery, lateral crab-like movement and no steering wheel. Instead, a biometric control function “allows human and machine to merge” as the car monitors the driver’s breathing patterns, the company said.

The Tinseltown glamour at one of the world’s biggest gatherings of tech aficionados contrasts with Kallenius’ recent public appearances. After taking over the world’s largest premium-car manufacturer from veteran leader Dieter Zetsche last year, he’s had little leeway to lay out his vision amid challenges, including the fallout of trade wars and the costly shift to electric cars.

To lift profit margins, the new CEO has vowed to slash more than 10,000 jobs worldwide to save $1.5 billion by the end of 2022. That comes as global demand for cars waned after a decade of almost uninterrupted growth. Daimler is conserving cash to pay for an electric-powered vehicle blitz needed to meet emissions rules in Europe and compete with Tesla Inc.

It’s unclear whether the new Mercedes concept vehicle will make an appearance in the long-awaited Avatar sequel film, the release date of which has been pushed back from later this year to December 2021. Kallenius can ill afford such delays as Daimler moves ahead with plans to introduce more than 10 fully electric vehicles over the next three years.

