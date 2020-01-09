Can’t Miss Alabama turns up the heat with show-stopping entertainment

Grab your boots and hat for a fun-filled weekend.

Winter Jam Tour Spectacular Mobile

Winter Jam (WJ) is back and it’s bigger than ever featuring Crowder, Passion, Louie Giglio, Andy Mineo, Building 429, Prejam and others. Admission is $15 and must be paid at the door. WJ is family friendly and all ages are welcome. For handicap and disabled accommodations, call 251-460-6047. Onsite food vendors will be available. The lineup varies by city. Go here for the Sunday, Jan 12, lineup in Mobile. Doors open for the pre-jam party at 5 p.m. and show time is 6 p.m. The Mitchell Center is the venue at 5950 Old Shell Road. Learn more at 2020jamtour.com.

UAB Basketball

UAB men’s basketball is set to face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. at the UAB Bartow Arena. Tickets are online. For more information, contact 975-8221. For upcoming games, the schedule is here.

Dance Across Birmingham

It’s the first of the year and time to get moving with Dance Across Birmingham (DAB). Sixteen classes will be taught by instructors and artistic directors from local dance companies at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Classes are free with no experience necessary. See a diverse range of talent at the Birmingham Dance Showcase at 12:30 p.m. Registration is required at danceacrossbirmingham.org.

Southeastern Outings Dayhike

Take a scenic dayhike along Brushy Creek in the Bankhead National Forest on Saturday, Jan. 11. Follow a moderate 6-mile trail that runs from the beautiful Brushy Creek Bridge along Brushy Creek. Observe about nine waterfalls on this route. See lovely cliffs, hemlock trees, canyons and more. If time permits, take a visit to the nearby natural bridge (not the one at the town of Natural Bridge). Children ages 8 and older must be well behaved and have an adult supervisor. Plan to meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride, 171 Alabama Highway 160, Warrior. The departure time is 9 a.m., or you may meet the group at 9:20 a.m. at the Mile 300 Rest Area on I-65. Bring a picnic lunch and water. Optional dinner after the event at an Italian restaurant in Double Springs. In the event of inclement weather, call Dan Frederick Friday evening or Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. at 205-631-4680.

A multi-tiered waterfall along Brushy Creek. (Contributed) Sougahoagdee Falls. (Contributed) Cliffs along the trail beside Brushy Creek. (Contributed)

Les Miserables

The Broadway production Les Miserables is underway through Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Tony Award-winning musical has been seen by 70,000,000 people in 44 countries and 22 languages. Les Misèrables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The score includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” and “Master of the House.”

Miranda Lambert in concert

The country music singer and songwriter will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Saturday, Jan.18. Lambert rose to fame in 2003 when she finished third place on the USA Network’s “Nashville Star.” Her greatest hits are “Kerosene,” “Over You” and “Little Red Wagon.” Tickets start at $23.

Festival of the Cranes

Several fundraisers supporting the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association (WWRA) will feature “America’s Amazon” film Thursday, Jan. 9, and the Kathy Mattea Concert Friday, Jan. 10. The “Celebration of Flight” IBEX Puppetry and the Auburn University Raptor Show will be Saturday, Jan. 11. The Cranes Art Show will be Saturday, Jan. 11-12. Events will take place in multiple locations in Decatur. Learn more about locations and times at www.friendsofwheelerrefuge.com or call 256-350-6639.The WWRA is an independent, nonprofit 501(3)(c) organization.

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Branford Marsalis is a three-time Grammy award winner and one of the most revered instrumentalists of his time. In the early 80s, Marsalis performed with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and his brother Wynton’s quintet. He also performed and recorded with a who’s-who of jazz giants, including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and Sonny Rollins. He collaborated with such diverse artists as Sting, the Grateful Dead and Bruce Hornsby. Marsalis continues to be an artist-in-residence on the North Carolina Central University campus. “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Jazz Album Charts. The performance is Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Alys Stephens Center. Tickets are online.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens this winter. If the weather permits, you will find camellias, hollies, orchids, pansies, tea olives, winter annuals, winter hazels, winter honeysuckles and wintersweets among the array of flowers. View the January flower gallery here . Admission and parking are free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule garden tours, inbox [email protected] . The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

Bellingrath Gardens

More than 400 varieties of camellias, Alabama’s State Flower and what Walter Bellingrath referred to as the “aristocrat of Bellingrath Gardens , ” are in bloom. With Mother Nature’s cooperation, see an array of camellias, cyclamen, dianthus, ornamental kale and cabbages, parsley, pansies, paper white narcissus, Swiss chard and more.

Jasmine Hill Gardens

Tour “ Alabama’s Little Corner of Greece “, which features more than 20 acres of year-round floral beauty and classical sculpture, including statuary honoring Olympic heroes and mythical gods. Jasmine Hill is accessible to visitors with disabilities and offers spectacular and ever-changing views, including a full-scale replica of the Temple of Hera ruins as found in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Flame. The garden is open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Upcoming tours are here . Photos are allowed. For more information, inbox [email protected] or call 334-567-6463. Jasmine Hill is at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

A.G. Gaston: The Man and His Legacy

Learn more about the legacy of business pioneer A.G. Gaston at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The multimillionaire operated several companies including the Booker T. Washington Insurance Company, Smith and Gaston Funeral Home, Booker T. Washington Business School and Citizens Federal Savings and Loan. Renovation plans for the A.G. Gaston Motel were announced on its 65th anniversary July 1. The historic motel was a place of refuge for many prominent civil rights leaders. View the A.G. Gaston exhibit during BCRI operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.