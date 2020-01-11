Alabama Power continues to restore service to impacted areas

Alabama Power has restored service to nearly 130,000 customers who lost power when a line of deadly storms passed through the state Saturday, and it is preparing to shift additional crews to those areas where 47,000 customers remain without service.

As soon as it was safe to do so, the company began restoring customers who lost electricity due to winds and tornadoes that caused destruction across the state. As of 10 p.m., about 47,000 customers were still without power, with 129,000 restored throughout the day and into the night.

Alabama Power working to restore power outages from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The majority of remaining outages by county include:

6,800 in Jefferson

4,900 in Calhoun

4,200 in St. Clair

3,800 in Cleburne

2,500 in Randolph

2,400 in Tuscaloosa

2,300 in Talladega

1,900 in Etowah

1,800 in Shelby

1,500 in Montgomery

1,300 in Chilton

1,300 in Blount

Crews and support personnel from other states are also on their way to Alabama to assist in restoring service.

Alabama Power has asked that customers still without power please be patient. Crews are working as quickly as they safely can to restore as many customers as soon as possible.