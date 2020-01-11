Recipe: Southern Sheet Pan Nachos

Stop what you’re doing. Right now. Go grab a pen and some paper. You’ve got to make a grocery list. And on it, you will need the stuff for these Southern Sheet Pan Nachos. Like now. Like right now.

Often, I’ll have an idea and there are flaws in the execution or final product. Not here. Nope. These are absolute perfection. Perfection, I say. Melted Price*s Southern Style Pimiento Cheese Spread and smoky pulled pork combine on crispy, crunchy tortilla chips and are topped off with your favorite nacho toppings like red onion, Serrano chilies, tomatoes, sour cream and then the whole thing is drizzled with barbecue sauce. Mercy.

Let’s make some. Start by lining a jelly roll pan (about 10×15 inches) with parchment and add a decent covering of tortilla chips to cover the pan.

Next, use a spoon to drop dollops of the pimiento cheese spread onto the chips. I used the whole container, but feel free to use as much as you wish.

Now, top that with pulled pork, about 2 cups. I used a sauceless pulled pork out of the refrigerated section of the grocery store, but you could use homemade or stop by your favorite barbecue joint for some. Whatever floats your boat.

Bake the nachos in a 325-degree oven for about 10 minutes or until the pimiento cheese is melty. (Is that a word? Melty? Well, it is here.) The best part of this is the chips get extra crispy in the oven.

Now top them with your favorite toppings. I listed the ingredients I used, but didn’t give quantities for all of them because I want you to feel free to use as much or as little as you like. Like more heat? Add more chilies. Don’t like heat? Leave them off altogether. You see where I’m going here.

Y’all, these were devoured by my family. I mean devoured. I fixed them for lunch one Sunday and they were gone in no time. They are so amazingly easy and pack tons of flavor in each crunchy bite. Now, go make that list and make these. You can thank me later.

Southern Sheet Pan Nachos

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Tortilla Chips

1 (11-ounce) container Price*s Pimiento Cheese Spread – Southern Style

2 cups pulled pork

1/4 red onion finely diced

2 Serrano chilies sliced

2 Roma tomatoes seeded and chopped

Cilantro

Salsa

Sour cream

Barbecue sauce

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line a 10-inch x 15-inch pan (jellyroll pan) with parchment paper.

Use enough chips to generously cover the bottom of the pan.

Drop dollops of the pimiento cheese spread onto the chips.

Sprinkle the pulled pork on top.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until the pimiento cheese starts to melt.

Remove from the oven and top with the onion, chilies, salsa and cilantro.

Add dollops of sour cream and drizzle with barbecue sauce to your liking.

Notes

Make this recipe your own by adding your favorite toppings.

Add a little or add a lot.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”