Alabama Power making significant progress toward restoring service to all customers

Crews from six states have joined Alabama Power teams to help speed restoration to customers still affected by Saturday’s deadly storms.

As of noon Sunday, crews had restored power to more than 181,000 of the more than 202,000 customers affected by the storms.

In the southwest and southeast portions of the state, crews have restored power to all customers who can take service. In the south-central and western portions of the state, all customers who can take service are expected to have power by late Sunday night.

Crews worked overnight wherever it was safe to work to restore power as quickly as possible. In addition to Alabama Power crews, teams from Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi are assisting with restoration.

Across the state, high winds combined with rain-soaked ground brought down trees, snapping poles and power lines. Tree limbs also came down on lines, causing extensive outages.

The hardest-hit areas include Hueytown and Patton Chapel in the Birmingham area, as well as Anniston, Roanoke and Heflin in the eastern parts of the state.

Alabama Power expects to have 95% of customers affected by the storm who can take service restored by midnight Monday. Crews will continue to work until all power is restored to customers who can take service.

Customers still affected can call the company’s automated outage reporting system at 1-800-888-APCO (2726) to get individual updates on restoration times. Customers also can go to www.alabamapower.com/outages from their mobile devices to log on to their accounts for updates.

On Saturday, Alabama Power Customer Services fielded more than 157,000 calls through the automated system and with Customer Service representatives.

Safety is a priority for Alabama Power. Customers are advised to report any hazardous situation immediately through the company’s automated line at 1-800-888-APCO (2726) or to local authorities.