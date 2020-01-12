Storms’ rains had limited effect on Alabama Power lakes

Lake levels at Alabama Power lakes remain steady after Saturday’s storms.

The system moved across north and central Alabama more quickly than forecast, dropping between 3/4 and 1 inch of rain on average across APC reservoir basins.

“APC lakes fared well in this event. Smith Lake is still slightly above winter level due to previous rain events, but we continue releasing at Smith Lake to return it to winter level. All reservoirs on the Coosa and Tallapoosa are in good shape,” said Alan Peeples, manager of Reservoir Management at Alabama Power.

However, with more rain in the forecast, Peeples advises people to not let their guard down. The National Weather Service seven-day forecast predicts about 2.5 more inches of rain for APC basins, with about half coming Monday through Wednesday and more on Friday.

“We are in a wet pattern. This is a reminder that during the winter and spring months, when rainfall is more frequent for our area, rain systems can cause changes to lake elevations, sometimes very quickly,” Peeples said. “This also leads to spill gates at the dams opening more frequently. People who are on or near the water below our dams. and those with boats and water-related equipment and facilities on our lakes should always stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to take the necessary steps to protect their property.”