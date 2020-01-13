Alabama Power working to restore power to 2,600 customers

Alabama Power said about 2,600 customers across its service area were without power as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Alabama Power crews began addressing outages across the company’s service area as soon as it was safe to do so after the storms passed through Saturday. A total of 202,500 customers were affected by the storms.

Most of the damage was caused by high winds that broke power poles, downed power lines and knocked down trees and limbs.

A tornado killed three people in Pickens County.

Alabama Power Anniston crew foreman Will Cox and crew Todd Hardin, Brandon Russell, Will Freeman, Jamian Hicks, Trevion Rooks and Chance Smitherman were among those working Sunday to restore power after deadly storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to 202,500 Alabama Power customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power Anniston crew foreman Will Cox and crew Todd Hardin, Brandon Russell, Will Freeman, Jamian Hicks, Trevion Rooks and Chance Smitherman were among those working Sunday to restore power after deadly storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to 202,500 Alabama Power customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power Anniston crew foreman Will Cox and crew Todd Hardin, Brandon Russell, Will Freeman, Jamian Hicks, Trevion Rooks and Chance Smitherman were among those working Sunday to restore power after deadly storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to 202,500 Alabama Power customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews work to restore the remaining customers still without power. (Jay Parker / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power crews have worked around the clock since storms passed through the state Saturday, knocking out power to more than 202,000 customers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

As power has been restored to an area, Alabama Power has shifted its crews to places where outages remain. An additional 1,800 crew and support personnel from Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and Mississippi have assisted.

Restoration is complete in the company’s Mobile, Southeast, Southern and Western divisions. Outages remain in Birmingham and Eastern divisions, with the hardest-hit communities being Hueytown, pockets of northern Shelby and southern Jefferson counties, Anniston, Heflin and Roanoke.

Alabama Power expects to have 99% of affected customers who can take service restored by midnight Monday.