2 industrial operations to open in Lawrence County, creating 78 jobs

An automotive supplier and a pipe fabricator will open new industrial facilities in Lawrence County, creating a combined 78 new jobs, according to the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board.

CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., a Tier 1 auto supplier, will invest $21.5 million to construct an advanced production facility that will include a rail-served facility in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.

“CCI Manufacturing’s decision to invest in a new facility in Lawrence County will provide an economic spark for the area and new jobs for Alabama citizens,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I’m certain that CCI will discover that Alabama offers the kind of business environment that allows companies to grow and thrive.”

CCI will produce automotive fluids, such as brake fluid and engine coolant. There will be approximately 28 new employees at this location.

“We are excited to welcome CCI to Lawrence County as the county’s first automotive supplier,” said Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County IDB. “Our team has worked extremely hard in the past year to make this project a reality, and we look forward to working with CCI in the future to ensure their success in our county.”

In addition, Progressive Pipe Fabricators has broken ground on an 82,000-square-foot facility in Lawrence County. The plant is expected to be fully operational by July 1, creating 50 jobs.

From the new facility, Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Son L.P., will offer custom fire protection services in the Southeast.

“Our state-of-the-art fabrication facility will be a tightly controlled environment, which will help us produce an even higher-quality product and more efficient processes,” said Rob Vincent, chief operating officer of Shambaugh.

Shambaugh & Son, which has been in the construction/engineering services business since 1926, is the largest fire protection, mechanical and electrical contractor in Indiana and the third-largest specialty contractor in the U.S. It is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.