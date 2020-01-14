Alabama Power completes restoration from deadly weekend storms

Alabama Power and out-of-state support crews have completed restoration work following the severe storms that battered the state over the weekend.

Crews finished restoring power to all customers who could take service by late Monday. More than 202,000 customers were affected by the storms, which killed at least 11 people in the South and Midwest, including three in Pickens County after a tornado tore through the Carrollton community. The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes struck Alabama during the course of the storms.

The storms and high winds caused widespread damage across the state, including downed trees and power lines, and flash flooding.

Alabama Power restores power to those who lost it due to storms from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

As soon as it was safe to do so, Alabama Power crews, assisted by crews from six other states, worked around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. The vast majority of Alabama Power customers affected by the storm had power restored within 24 hours.

Hardest-hit areas as far as outages included Hueytown, pockets of northern Shelby County and southern Jefferson County, Anniston, Heflin and Roanoke.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience following the storms, and the out-of-state teams who supported us,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president for Power Delivery. “I also want to thank everyone on our team across the state, including our linemen, engineers, operators, logistics professionals, Customer Service representatives and all our support personnel. It was all hands on deck to get the job done for our customers as safely and as quickly as possible.”