Dr. Ann Kulze shares the essential ingredient for weight loss

If you want to lose weight, get your insulin level down.

Insulin is your body’s fuel storage “fat hormone.” The higher your insulin level, the hungrier you are and the more receptive your fat cells will be to accumulating fat, and the more resistant they will be to giving it up. In fact, weight loss is largely impossible in the face of high insulin levels.

Conversely, the lower your insulin level, the less hungry you will be and the more readily your fat cells will release fat to be burned.

Unfortunately, the average American’s blood-insulin level is twice as high as it was 30 years ago. For most everyone, lowering insulin is truly the linchpin, the master lever to successful weight loss.

There are only four ways to lower your insulin levels.

Reduce your intake of the great white hazards . These include the refined, high glycemic carbohydrates – white flour products, white rice, white potatoes and sugars/sweets. Increase your level of physical activity. ­­ Strive for at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily, but more is even better. Additionally, avoid prolonged sitting. Increase your fiber intake. Eat more fruits, veggies, beans and physically intact whole grains. Reduce your stress. Regular exercise is my top-rated strategy for reducing stress levels. Mindfulness-based breathing and meditation are also remarkably effective.



Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.