Lambert’s Throwed Rolls land on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Lambert’s Café in Foley is a popular dining spot for people heading to or returning from Alabama’s beaches.

The menu features plenty of Southern favorites, but it is the bread – or rather the unique way it is distributed to customers – that sets Lambert’s apart.

The Throwed Rolls are just what you think they are. They’re handmade rolls that are brought out to the dining room hot from the oven and then tossed to anyone who raises their hand.

Lambert’s Cafe Throwed Rolls one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This aerial distribution, along with the deliciousness of the bread, has earned Lambert’s Throwed Rolls a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.