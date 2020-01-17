Lambert’s Throwed Rolls land on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

Lambert’s Throwed Rolls land on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die
The Throwed Rolls at Lambert's Cafe in Foley is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Lambert’s Café in Foley is a popular dining spot for people heading to or returning from Alabama’s beaches.

The menu features plenty of Southern favorites, but it is the bread – or rather the unique way it is distributed to customers – that sets Lambert’s apart.

The Throwed Rolls are just what you think they are. They’re handmade rolls that are brought out to the dining room hot from the oven and then tossed to anyone who raises their hand.

Lambert’s Cafe Throwed Rolls one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This aerial distribution, along with the deliciousness of the bread, has earned Lambert’s Throwed Rolls a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department‘s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

community

City of Lights Dream Center restores women seeking freedom from substance abuse in Alabama

Prev Story
business

Memories of bread back home shaped Alabama baker's Wild Yeast Kitchen

Next Story

Related Stories