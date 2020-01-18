Recipe: Jazzed-Up Jiffy Cornbread Muffins

The debate about sugar in cornbread is a fierce one. I’ve had several comments like, “No true Southerner would ever put sugar in cornbread” and “Real cornbread only has cornmeal, buttermilk and egg.”

And while I’ve got some strong opinions about it myself, I’ll share the short version with you: Cornbread and sweet cornbread are two different beasts.

It really depends on what I’m serving it with that defines whether I want it sweet or not. For me they’re totally different and not interchangeable.

A big pot of beans, peas or greens requires the savory version with no sugar — at least at my house. Cornbread dressing is the same way. But sweet cornbread – most often in the form of muffins – is served with other meals where the bread is more of a complement rather than an integral part of any particular dish like it is with beans and greens.

Now, I grew up with sweet cornbread, and being that my family is nearly all in the South and has been for generations, I’m pretty sure that means we’re Southern. So stop with that nonsense.

But here’s the thing: You should make whichever you want. The world is filled with much more important things than arguing about whether sugar makes something “Southern” or not. If you like sugar in your cornbread, you make sweet cornbread. If you think adding sugar is blasphemy, well, you just keep on making it without. See. Pretty simple, right?

For as long as I can remember, Mom has served Jiffy Corn Muffins with certain meals. And while I love the classic “back-of-the-box” recipe, I happen to think you can make them just a little better.

My recipe calls for 2 eggs, some melted butter and mayonnaise. Yes, you read that right… mayo. Since mayo is made with eggs and oil, it adds some great consistency and flavor – without tasting like mayo. I just love the texture of these things. And quite often not all six of these babies make it to the table. I just love them piping hot right out of the oven.

If you’re totally opposed to mayo, you can swap it out for sour cream – like my buddy Mandy over at South Your Mouth. But, I sure wish you’d try it with the mayo first. Trust me. Just keep in mind we’re talking mayo – not Miracle Whip. And I don’t recommend light or reduced fat mayo here. The results made with the lightened-up stuff just aren’t the same.

Y’all enjoy.

Jazzed-Up Jiffy Cornbread Muffins

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 (8.5-ounce) box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly spray a six-well muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the ingredients and mix. The batter will be lumpy and thick.

Fill the muffin pan about 2/3 full.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Notes

To make a pan of cornbread rather than muffins, pour the batter into an 8×8-inch baking dish sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”