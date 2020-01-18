Scott Martin: Rain today for Alabama; dry, much colder Sunday

Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely during the latter part of the morning and sticking with us through much of the day. The rain should move out during the evening and late-night hours. No severe weather or thunder is expected. Colder air starts to roll in after the rain leaves; highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s with lows dipping into the lower 30s to the mid-40s from northwest to southeast. Rainfall amounts should be less than one-half inch.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will struggle to warm up after the cold front passes through. Skies will be clearing throughout the morning and will be mostly sunny by sunset. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph, so it will feel much cooler than the actual temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s to the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Even though there will be plenty of sunshine on both Monday and Tuesday, Old Man Winter has returned in full force. We’ll start off in the mid-20s to the lower 30s on Monday morning and will struggle to reach the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Tuesday won’t be much better as we’ll start off in the upper teens to the lower 20s and only reach the 40s for afternoon highs.

We’ll have some clouds move through on Wednesday, but we should remain dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

The story will be much the same for Thursday, but we’ll be a touch warmer. There is a very small chance of a shower as we reach the late night, but much of the area will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to the upper 50s.

A cold front will approach Alabama to start the day Friday and will push rain into the area starting after midday. Rain will be likely through the rest of the day and into Saturday morning. At this point no thunder is expected, but we’ll keep our eyes on it through the week. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

The latest rainfall projections show anywhere from 1 inch to just below 2 inches across much of the state through next Saturday morning.

