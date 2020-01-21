Alabama Power Service Organization serves on MLK Day

Dozens of Alabama Power Service Organization members around the state braved chilly temperatures Monday for a day of service on Martin Luther King Day.

In the Birmingham metro area, Gaston Chapter members bundled against temperatures in the 20s to begin the day at 8 a.m. with a cleanup in Wilsonville. Volunteers picked up trash along Shelby County Road 103, Hebb Road and Highway 25.

Birmingham’s Magic City chapter had three service projects: APSO volunteers worked at the downtown YWCA, cleaning and refreshing the lobby and second-floor chapel. Members also served lunch to dozens of families at the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham, as well as cleaning the kitchen area, playground and building’s exterior. Monday afternoon, Magic City members joined Friends of Moss Rock Preserve in Hoover to clean up walking trails and remove invasive plants.

Around the rest of the state:

Eastern APSO members prepared plates and served food at the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast in Talladega, where Eastern Division Vice President Terry Smiley was the keynote speaker. APSO volunteers also served Calhoun County residents at the annual MLK Breakfast in Anniston.

Miller APSO members worked at Cordova Health & Rehabilitation as part of a beautification project, cleaning the facility’s courtyard and repairing the gazebo, among other tasks.

Mobile APSO volunteers joined Keep Mobile Beautiful’s communitywide partnership on a project to benefit the Strickland Youth Center, which assists troubled teens. Members planted trees, some of which were funded by the Alabama Power Foundation’s Good Roots Grants project.

Southeast APSO members took part in the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber’s Day of Service, which offered opportunities to join volunteers from other groups helping the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Eufaula, Barbour County Humane Society, Fairview Cemetery, Jewish Cemetery and more.

Southern APSO volunteers helped seat guests attending the MLK Celebration at two shows at the Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts at Troy University.

APSO is a nonprofit volunteer organization of Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Southern Linc and Southern Company Services employees and their families. APSO members donate their time working on projects that better their communities and state. To learn more about APSO, visit here.