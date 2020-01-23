Rock the Birmingham Boat Show in Can’t Miss Alabama

Carve out plenty of time for a fun-filled weekend.

Birmingham Boat Show Jan. 23-26

Featuring an all-star lineup of top-shelf marine dealers from throughout the state, the Birmingham Boat Show Jan. 23-26 will have more than 600 boats on display with the latest in motors, fishing gear, guides, outfitters and related outdoor gear. There will be daily giveaways and a grand prize drawing on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m. for a 2020 Yamaha WaveRunner EX Sport Watercraft. Show hours are Thursday and Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Buy one adult ticket and get one adult ticket free. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult. Call 361-446-4040 or inbox [email protected]. The Boat Show is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Chinese New Year Festival

The Chinese New Year Festival is Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham. Visitors will find cultural information, martial arts, live music, dance performances, toys, games and Chinese food. Adult tickets are $7 and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Learn more at bhmchinesefestival.org. The venue is at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. downtown.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alabama Dance Festival New Works Concert

The Alabama Dance Festival at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex is one of the largest gatherings of dancers and dance enthusiasts in the Southeast. Immerse yourself in master classes with world-renowned teachers, audition opportunities, teacher training, networking and performances by regional dance groups. This year’s guest company is Wideman Davis Dance. See a range of styles and traditions by schools, studios, companies and choreographers. Register for classes at the BJCC Jan. 17-26.

The Market at Pepper Place

The 2020 Indoor Winter Farmers Market is underway through Saturday, April 4, from 7 a.m. to noon. Choose from winter veggies, farm eggs, sheep cheese, herbs, breads, pastries, meats, poultry and other market goods. Hot coffee, tea and a selection of breakfast items will be available every week. The venue is at 2805 Second Ave. South in Birmingham. For more information, inbox [email protected].

Ancient Rome exhibit in Mobile

The most incredible and useful machines and technology from ancient Roman designs have been brought to life for the first time in 2,000 years. An exhibition at the History Museum of Mobile covers the Roman Empire’s most impressive and innovative machines and constructions, including the catapult, early clocks and the secrets behind the incredible Colosseum. Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped the World is presented through Sunday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The venue is at 111 South Royal St. Ticket prices vary.

‘Civility Paintings’ exhibit in Montgomery

The “Civility Paintings” debut exhibition presented at the Alabama State Capitol in collaboration with the Alabama Historic Commission will present an Alabama 200 finale event commemorating the stories of Alabama’s people, places and path to statehood. The exhibition debuts the “Civility Paintings” by Alabama artist Sarah West in celebration with the National Women’s Suffrage Movement Centennial. The exhibit is underway through Saturday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 600 Dexter Ave. in Montgomery.