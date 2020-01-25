Recipe: Mint Oreo Brownies

These Mint Oreo Brownies are perfect for snacks, parties and celebrations or just about anything. Scratch-made brownies are filled with broken Oreo cookies (y’all know those are my favorite). To add a little festive color and flavor, we add Mint Oreos. Yes, please.

I just love the little pop of mint these have. It’s great without being overpowering.

And while a boxed brownie mix is super easy and pretty dang delicious (I love those Ghirardelli brownie mixes), you seriously won’t believe how easy it is to make them from scratch.

Serve them up with a glass of ice-cold milk, and you’ve got a fun after-school snack to serve the kiddos. They’re also mad delicious with a big ol’ scoop of vanilla ice cream right on top… but I didn’t say that. Who are we kidding? Yes, I did.

Y’all enjoy.

Mint Oreo Brownies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 15.25-ounce package Mint Oreos (about 15 cookies)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla.

Mix well.

In another bowl, mix together the baking powder, cocoa powder, salt and flour.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until well combined.

Place the Oreos in a zip-top bag and break them up. You want chunks, not crumbs.

Add about half of them to the batter and fold in.

Pour into your prepared baking pan and sprinkle the remaining Oreos on top.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. The edges should be set and the middle should look moist, but not too jiggly.

Cool completely before cutting.

