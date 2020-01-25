Scott Martin: Alabama stays dry through much of the weekend

The low that brought us the cold front and rain that moved through over the past two days will be stationed near the Great Lakes. That means we’ll start off with some clouds over northern Alabama, with the southern half having sunny skies. Skies will clear out during the day and highs will reach the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Clouds look to return during the late-night and overnight hours ahead of the next disturbance that will begin to start taking shape to our west. Lows will be in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures are not going anywhere as clouds continue to move in from the west and a disturbance continues to gather strength to our southwest. Rain chances will begin to enter the forecast during the late-night and overnight hours. Afternoon highs will continue to be in the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Those shower chances will move out of the area during the morning and clouds will begin to slowly clear out as well. We will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching a more seasonal lower 50s to near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Another disturbance forms to our west and will move in our direction, but we’ll stay dry through at least the late-night hours. Shower chances will begin to move in after midnight, but they will be small. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s to near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The low associated with the disturbance looks to be over the western parts of the Florida Panhandle, which will continue to keep shower chances in our forecast. Again, those chances look to be small at this point. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s to near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: We get a chance to be dry for a day or two. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with only one or two passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Another disturbance starts heading our way, and it looks like showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two move in during the late afternoon and evening. Rain looks to be likely through late night and overnight as a surface low moves through northern Alabama. Rain may not leave until late Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-50s to the lower 60s.

BEACH FORECAST: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Panama City Beach, Florida

