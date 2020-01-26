University of Alabama among Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

The University of Alabama was recently recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, the only institution of higher education in the state of Alabama to receive the honor.

UA was the second-highest ranked employer in the state, after Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and No. 21 nationally among institutions of higher education.

“It’s an honor for the University of Alabama to be named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” said Dr. G. Christine Taylor, UA vice president and associate provost for diversity, equity and inclusion. “We have made strides and will continue to make greater strides in promoting an inclusive environment for all faculty, staff and students at the Capstone. This recognition by Forbes validates that we are on the right path.”

Forbes and Statista selected employers based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

UA’s performance was considered very solid and above average in all areas. The University’s indirect score and indicators were in the top 20%, and its leadership ratio and direct score were in the top third.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.