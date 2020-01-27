Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies

By Bruce Nix

Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin speaks as World Games 2021 officials and other guests listen during a ceremony at Birmingham's Legion Field. Officials announced that the World Games opening ceremonies will be held at Legion Field and unveiled a countdown clock on the Highland Avenue bridge. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)

International World Games Association (IWGA) officials joined World Games 2021 Birmingham officials to unveil a new countdown clock and formally announce Legion Field as the site of the opening ceremonies.

Among those gathered for the unveiling on Jan. 24 at Legion Field were IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, IWGA President José Perurena López, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, World Games 2021 Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter and CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee Nick Sellers.

Birmingham clock begins public countdown to World Games 2021 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A livestream on the Legion Field video screen carried the unveiling of the newest countdown clock, which is on the Highland Avenue bridge on the northbound Elton B. Stephens Expressway.

“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that the Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Sellers. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling the World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”

“Birmingham advertises with the slogan ‘The World is Coming.’ And I can assure you that the world is looking forward to coming to Birmingham,” said Gossow. “I am certain that when everyone sets off for home after the Games, they will be feeling invigorated and overwhelmed by the action and the hospitality they experienced during the World Games 2021 in Birmingham.”

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.

Nick Sellers, CEO of the 2021 World Games Birmingham Organizing Committee, and World Games 2021 Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
International World Games Association CEO Joachim Gossow speaks during a ceremony at Legion Field, where the opening ceremonies of the 2021 World Games in Birmingham will take place. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
Local leaders and World Games 2021 officials gather to announce Legion Field as the site of the games’ opening ceremonies. (Bruce Nix/Alabama NewsCenter)
