Birmingham’s Legion Field preparing to host World Games 2021 opening ceremonies

International World Games Association (IWGA) officials joined World Games 2021 Birmingham officials to unveil a new countdown clock and formally announce Legion Field as the site of the opening ceremonies.

Among those gathered for the unveiling on Jan. 24 at Legion Field were IWGA CEO Joachim Gossow, IWGA President José Perurena López, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight, World Games 2021 Chairman of the Board Jonathan Porter and CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee Nick Sellers.

Birmingham clock begins public countdown to World Games 2021 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

A livestream on the Legion Field video screen carried the unveiling of the newest countdown clock, which is on the Highland Avenue bridge on the northbound Elton B. Stephens Expressway.

“We strongly believe that our sports, our atmosphere and our fan experience will be unlike anything that the Games or Birmingham will have ever seen before – it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime, can’t miss event,” said Sellers. “It’s our hope that over the next 600 days, you won’t be able to go anywhere without seeing, hearing or feeling the World Games 2021 energy and excitement in the air.”

“Birmingham advertises with the slogan ‘The World is Coming.’ And I can assure you that the world is looking forward to coming to Birmingham,” said Gossow. “I am certain that when everyone sets off for home after the Games, they will be feeling invigorated and overwhelmed by the action and the hospitality they experienced during the World Games 2021 in Birmingham.”

The World Games 2021 Birmingham will take place July 15-25, 2021, and will generate an estimated $256 million in economic impact for the city.