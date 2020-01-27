James Spann: Rain possible in Alabama Wednesday and Friday

James Spann has the Alabama forecast to begin the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

TODAY: A fast-moving weather disturbance brought some scattered light rain to Alabama last night, but most of that is east of the state this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for much of north and central Alabama as visibilities continue to drop. We expect the fog and clouds to give way to a partly sunny afternoon; the high today should be in the mid to upper 50s. The average high for Birmingham on Jan. 27 is 55.

REST OF THE WEEK: An active pattern will continue with multiple waves in the upper atmosphere moving through. Tuesday will be dry; with a mix of sun and clouds we expect a high between 55 and 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be a cloudy day with periods of light rain. It will be cool, with a high in the low 50s. There will be no worries with severe storms and probably no thunder for the northern half of the state.

We will get a dry day Thursday. Expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Then, the next wave brings occasional light rain Friday. Again, the air will be cool and stable (the high Friday will be in the low 50s), so we aren’t expecting any thunder. Rain amounts between now and Friday night should be one-half inch or less for most of Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: While most of the day Saturday looks cool and dry, a deep upper trough could squeeze out a few showers over the northern quarter of the state during the afternoon and evening. The high Saturday will be in the mid 50s, right at seasonal averages for early February. Sunday will be rain-free; we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: There’s still no sign of any bitterly cold, Arctic air for the Deep South. Temperatures should be near or maybe a little above average levels, with some rain possible by midweek. There is no sign of any events that would feature severe thunderstorms, flooding, snow or ice over the next 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Bitter cold air gripped most of Alaska during January 1989. Tanana, near Fairbanks, saw a low temperature of 76 degrees below zero on this day, and the high was 60 degrees below zero. The average temperature of 68 degrees below zero was nearly 60 degrees below normal.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: On the evening blog discussion, I wrote this: “Snow will begin tomorrow morning over North Alabama, but it will be light. There is a good chance you will see snow in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden, but it should be light, and significant accumulation is not expected. No major travel issues are expected in these areas despite the snow.” The following day, Jan. 28, 2014, brought a major surprise. More about that on Tuesday.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: Our annual storm spotter training is Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Hoover Met. It begins at 9:30. There is no cost and no need to register; just show up with a curious mind. We need more trained storm spotters. Help us make the warning process better.

