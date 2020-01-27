The Paper Petals Co. is an Alabama Maker delivering beautiful flowers that won’t wither

The Paper Petals Co., Huntsville

The Makers: Thao Hoang and Anthony Ngo

No need for a green thumb with this company. Based at Lowe Mill in Huntsville, The Paper Petals Co. is turning heads with its paper flowers that are so realistic.

Artist Thao Hoang moved 12 years ago with her family from Vietnam to Huntsville and began making origami in middle school, which allowed her to connect with her fellow classmates.

“Ninety-nine percent of people have the same universal reaction: They walk in, they look in at the pretty flowers … and say, ‘these are made out of paper?’” said co-founder Anthony Ngo.

The Paper Petals Co. is an Alabama Maker of second nature from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This duo is staying busy offering craft boxes with custom templates for customers to create their own flowers. Hoang and Ngo offer workshops and artwork flowers for events including weddings, baby showers and birthdays.

The Paper Petals Co. is changing the way people think when it comes to flowers.

The product: Handcrafted paper flowers.

Take Home: Single stem rose ($15).

The Paper Petals Co. can be found online, on Facebook and Instagram.