Alabama Power Explorers Program inspires future engineers

For 24 years, Alabama Power engineers have led an Explorers program in which they provide hands-on learning opportunities for high school students interested in engineering.

The program is a collaboration with the Boy Scouts of America to introduce students to various types of engineering. More than just a presentation, students discuss potential career paths and compete in a hands-on project to better understand the importance of different engineering fields.

“I was involved in similar programs when I was young, and it is so rewarding to be able to help other young people experience this opportunity,” said Amber Bryant, an engineer in Montgomery.

A recent civil engineering project involved different types of trusses for bridge building. After learning about designs, students competed to see who could build the sturdiest bridge using popsicle sticks. The winning team built a bridge capable of holding more than 45 pounds.

In the Explorers Program, Alabama Power engineers work with students who have expressed interest in engineering, explaining key principles and engaging the students in projects such as designing and building miniature bridges and catapults. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) Students in an Alabama Power Explorers Program built catapults and bridges as a study of various engineering principles. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) In the Explorers Program, Alabama Power engineers work with students who have expressed interest in engineering, explaining key principles and engaging the students in projects such as designing and building miniature bridges and catapults. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) A catapult constructed by students in an Alabama Power Explorers Program is ready for testing. The best-functioning catapults propelled peppermints 20 feet. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter) A catapult constructed by students in an Alabama Power Explorers Program is ready for testing. The best-functioning catapults propelled peppermints 20 feet. (Michael Jordan/Alabama NewsCenter)

Another project involved a discussion of mechanical engineering in which students focused on concepts of inertia and torque in the design of catapults. They formed teams and competed to see who could build a functional catapult out of a soda can, rubber bands and popsicle sticks. They catapulted peppermints approximately 20 feet.

“We received great feedback from the students on our most recent project involving catapults. The students as well as the engineering mentors were extremely impressed by the teams’ designs,” said Isreal Askew, an engineer in Prattville. “We have found that tying a hands-on project like this into our discussions really helps students not only develop a fuller understanding of the concept but encourages active input and a continued involvement with the Explorers program.”

In future meetings, students will learn about aerospace, electrical and computer engineering, giving them a well-rounded understanding of possible careers.

“I am incredibly proud of Alabama Power’s engineers for giving of their time to open a potential career path to area students,” said Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders. “The program’s success is built upon our employees having a love for their career and having a desire to share those lessons with others. Every year, because of this program, we know of students who graduate to pursue a career in engineering.”