Distinguished real estate industry leaders to attend ACREcom as featured speakers

Four leading industry professionals will participate on the Industry CEO Panel at the 2020 ACREcom conference on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at The Club in Birmingham. This influential panel will feature Greg Fine, CCIM; Tom McCormick, SIOR; Jim Amorin, Appraisal Institute; and Denise Froemming, IREM.

The theme for the 20th ACREcom conference is “Building the Future.” These panelists from leading commercial real estate organizations will speak on the future of the real estate market, sharing their expectations, challenges and risks facing the real estate industry, as well as speak on topical public policy measures. The moderator for the panel is Alabama Center for Real Estate’s director of research and corporate engagement, K.C. Conway.

Greg Fine, FASAE, CAE, is the executive vice president and CEO of the CCIM Institute and heads a 13,000-member professional association that has members in 30 countries. He has more than 21 years of successful experience in helping membership-based organizations and is a recognized association executive and leader. Fine received the 2017 Association Forum’s “Inspiring Leader” award, the 2009 “Young and Aspiring Association Professional” by Association TRENDS and the inaugural 2008 “Publishing Trendsetter” award from the Angerosa Research Foundation, which “recognizes innovation that advances association publishing.” His experience in the industry includes a broad range of positions from senior management to government affairs to marketing and communications.

Tom McCormick, SIOR, FRICS, heads the regional office of Rockefeller Group Development Corporation and is the CEO for the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). He has a long, successful career in commercial real estate, where he primarily held numerous leadership roles. He most recently served as the senior vice president of national accounts for Rockefeller Group International. McCormick also served as Panattoni’s chief operating officer, the SIOR global president, SIOR Foundation president, SIOR operations director and on SIOR’s Board of Directors. McCormick has also served as the chairman of the REALTOR Commercial Alliance Advisory Board, was a member of the Sacramento Association of REALTORS, and was the association’s National Achievement Award winner nine times.

Jim Amorin, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, CDEI, is the CEO of the Appraisal Institute, where he also serves on the organization’s Executive Committee and on its policy-setting Board of Directors as a nonvoting member. Prior to becoming CEO, Amorin served as the Appraisal Institute’s president for eight years, has served twice as the organization’s president-elect, vice president and immediate past president, and served as the vice president at Atrium Real Estate Services in Austin, Texas. Amorin has also served on the Executive Committee, National Nominating Committee, Finance Committee, Audit Committee, Strategic Planning Committee, General Appraiser Council Admissions Committee, Qualifying Education Committee and the AI Relief Foundation Board of Directors for the Appraisal Institute. In 2012, Amorin received the Appraisal Institute President’s Award for work related to the Capstone program and other project teams. He was also awarded the Appraisal Institute Education Trust’s Y.T. and Louise Lee Lum Award in 2013. Amorin graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with degrees in finance and real estate and urban land development.

Denise Froemming is IREM’s CEO and executive vice president. She leads a team of association professionals dedicated to serving 20,000 individual IREM members in firms across the U.S. and around the world. Froemming holds the Certified Association Executive designation from the American Society of Association Executives, is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Marquette University and a Master’s of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University. She has more than 20 years experience in growing, leading and advising organizations through restructurings, market expansions and organization transformations. Throughout her career, Froemming has served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer at the American Health Information Management Association, and as the director of executive operations and senior financial manager at the College of American Pathologists.

