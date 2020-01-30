Can’t Miss Alabama highlights Black History Month festivities

See a variety of historical events happening this weekend.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Agitators examines the friendship and occasional rivalry between two American champions of freedom and equality – Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony – once known as revolutionaries but now seen as icons. Theirs is a story of defiance, rebellion and revolution. They agitated the nation. They agitated each other. They changed the course of history. The play is underway through Thursday, Feb. 13, produced by Mat Smart and directed by Logan Vaughn. The recommended age for the show is 13 and older. The venue is at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery.

Southern Museum of Flight

The Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit is being featured at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham during Black History Month. A spotlight on a significant period of American history, this tribute highlights an extraordinary group of men who continue to provide inspiration for anyone who dares to dream. The exhibit features several World War II-era trainer planes, including a North American AT-6 Texan, a Vultee BT-13B Valiant and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. North. Learn more at southernmuseumofflight.org.

Clarinetist joins Alabama Symphony Orchestra at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center

Clarinetist Anthony McGill will perform with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in Jemison Concert Hall. McGill is the first African American principal musician in the New York Philharmonic and will be guest soloist for Richard Danielpour’s “From the Mountaintop.” Carlos Izcaray will conduct the concert that will include Edward Elgar’s “The Enigma Variations” and Carl Nielsen’s “Helios Overture.” The shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center, 1200 10th Ave. South, Birmingham. Discounts are available for students, teachers, patrons 40 and younger, veterans, active military and more. For more information, visit alabamasymphony.org.

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Several exhibits will be featured at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) during Black History Month, including “Remember 4 Little Girls: A Gallery of Creative Expressions,” “Selma-to-Montgomery,” “Courage Under Fire” and “Elder Grace.” BCRI is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed Monday. The museum is at 520 16th St. North. Visit www.bcri.org/exhibits for ticket information.

‘Civility Paintings’ exhibit

The “Civility Paintings” debut exhibition at the Alabama State Capitol in collaboration with the Alabama Historic Commission will present an Alabama 200 finale event commemorating the stories of Alabama’s people, places and path to statehood. The exhibition debuts the “Civility Paintings” by Alabama artist Sarah West in celebration of the National Women’s Suffrage Movement Centennial. The exhibit is underway through Saturday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 600 Dexter Ave. in Montgomery.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.