DeSoto Caverns fudge is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

DeSoto Caverns is one of those Alabama places that ignites nearly all your senses. The amazing formations in the caves and the light and sound shows that go with them give you so much to take in through sight, sound, smell and touch.

The DeSoto Caverns Gift Shop makes sure you don’t leave without all of your senses being stimulated.

The variations of fudge in the shop are creating their own buzz and have quickly become a popular part of a visit to DeSoto Caverns. It’s made fresh and the makers are always experimenting with new flavors.

The fudge has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.