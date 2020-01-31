DeSoto Caverns fudge is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

By Chad Allen

The makers of the fudge sold at DeSoto Caverns Gift Shop continue to experiment with new flavors and determine the public's favorites. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)

DeSoto Caverns is one of those Alabama places that ignites nearly all your senses. The amazing formations in the caves and the light and sound shows that go with them give you so much to take in through sight, sound, smell and touch.

The DeSoto Caverns Gift Shop makes sure you don’t leave without all of your senses being stimulated.

The variations of fudge in the shop are creating their own buzz and have quickly become a popular part of a visit to DeSoto Caverns. It’s made fresh and the makers are always experimenting with new flavors.

The fudge has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

If the fudge had been at the caverns when Hernando de Soto arrived in 1540, he might have stuck around a little longer. Today the spectacular rock formations are the center of a park with numerous attractions. (Chad Allen/Alabama NewsCenter)
