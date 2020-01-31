Tuscaloosa-area home sales up 12.3% from one year ago

Sales: According to the Tuscaloosa Multiple Listing Service, Tuscaloosa-area residential sales totaled 210 units during December, up 12.3% from the same month a year earlier. December sales were up 12.3% compared to 187 sales in November. Results were 16.5% above the five-year December average of 180 sales. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report.

Inventory: Total homes listed for sale in the Tuscaloosa area during December were 753 units, a decrease of 5.3% from December 2018’s 795 units and a decrease of 6.1% from November 2019’s 802 units. December months of supply totaled 3.6 months, a decrease of 16.4% from December 2018’s 4.3 months of supply. December months of supply decreased 16.4% from November’s 4.3 months of supply.

Pricing: The Tuscaloosa median sales price in December was $192,400, up 4% from one year ago and up 5.4% from November 2019. The differing sample size (number of residential sales of comparative months) can contribute to statistical volatility, including pricing. ACRE recommends consulting with a local real estate professional to discuss pricing, as it will vary from neighborhood to neighborhood. The average number of days on the market (DOM) for homes sold during December was 61 days, down 7.6% from 66 days in December 2018 and up 5.2% from 58 days in November 2019.

Forecast: December sales were 19 units, or 10%, above the Alabama Center for Real Estate’s (ACRE) monthly forecast. ACRE projected 191 sales for the month, while actual sales were 210 units. ACRE forecast a total of 2,687 residential sales in the Tuscaloosa area during 2019, while there were 2,756 sales through December.

ACRE’s statewide perspective: Residential sales growth was especially strong in December as total residential sales increased 18.9% year-over-year from 4,303 to 5,116 closed transactions. Total 2019 sales were up 5.3% from 2018, making 2019 the strongest year for residential sales on record. Home price appreciation in the state continued to climb as the median sales price in December increased 4.8% year-over-year, marking 26 consecutive months of gains. The statewide median sales price was up 5.7% for 2019. While properties listed for sale nationwide decreased 8.5% year-over-year, Alabama’s residential listings continued to tighten, decreasing 13.5% from one year ago. Low inventory levels were a significant factor contributing to rising sales prices throughout 2018 and continued into the fourth quarter of 2019. With low inventory levels, it is not surprising to see homes selling at a slightly quicker pace than one year ago. Homes selling in Alabama during December spent an average of 84 days on the market, a decrease of 18 days from December 2018.

NAR’s national perspective: Existing home sales increased significantly in December, rising 15.1% year-over-year from approximately 377,000 closed transactions one year ago to 434,000 currently. Total 2019 sales were equal to 2018 sales. The nationwide median existing-home price increased 7.8% in December, marking 94 consecutive months of year-over-year gains. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said, “I view 2019 as a neutral year for housing in terms of sales. Home sellers are positioned well, but prospective buyers aren’t as fortunate. Low inventory remains a problem, with first-time buyers affected the most.” Properties listed for sale nationwide declined 8.5% in December from approximately 1.53 million listings one year ago to 1.4 million currently.

The Tuscaloosa Residential Monthly Report is developed in conjunction with the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors to better serve West Alabama consumers.