Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Dip Cups

I love Buffalo anything — chicken, shrimp, cauliflower, everything. There’s just something about the tangy, vinegary sauce that just sets my mouth to watering. So, when the folks at Frank’s RedHot asked me to share my favorite Buffalo recipe with them, I jumped at the chance. The problem is, my favorite Buffalo Chicken Dip is already on the blog and I needed to come up with something new and different. Feeling the need to stay true to my favorite recipe, I adapted my favorite dip into these amazing Buffalo Chicken Dip Cups. Crispy wonton wrappers are filled with creamy and delicious Buffalo chicken dip, sprinkled with tangy crumbled blue cheese and topped with finely chopped celery and green onion. Amazing. Seriously amazing. They’re so easy and perfect for your tailgate or any event, for that matter.

Start by lining mini muffin tin cups with wonton wrappers. Have a gentle hand with this as some brands tear easily. I just kind of fold the edges over to make the cup and press the seams together. You’ll get a rhythm with this. And don’t stress if you tear a few to start; you won’t use the whole package anyway.

Start by lining mini muffin tin cups with wonton wrappers. (Southern Bite) Put the cream cheese (half of an 8-ounce package) into a bowl and microwave it until melted, then stir in your sauce. (Southern Bite) Add chicken and mix. (Southern Bite) Scoop about 1 heaping tablespoon of the dip mixture into each of the wonton cups. (Southern Bite) Sprinkle with blue cheese and bake for about 10 minutes or just until the wonton edges start to brown. (Southern Bite) While those are baking, finely chop your celery and green onion. Place it in a small bowl and toss with the vinegar. Sprinkle the cups with this topping when you’re ready to serve. (Southern Bite)

Now, put that cream cheese (half of an 8-ounce package) into a bowl and microwave it until melted, then stir in your Buffalo sauce. Notice this isn’t straight Frank’s RedHot, but Frank’s Red Hot WINGS sauce. Mix that all around. Now add in your chicken and mix, mix, mix. Scoop about 1 heaping tablespoon of the dip mixture into each of the wonton cups. Sprinkle with blue cheese and bake for about 10 minutes or just until the wonton edges start to brown. While those are baking, finely chop your celery and green onion. Place it in a small bowl and toss with the vinegar. Sprinkle the cups with this topping when you’re ready to serve. You can even add a drizzle of ranch or blue cheese dressing if you so desire.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 24 cups

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package wonton wrappers

4 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup Frank’s RedHot Wings sauce

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

3 green onions, finely diced

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place a wonton wrapper into each of 24 wells of a mini muffin tin, crimping together at the edges to form a cup.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the cream cheese in the microwave.

Stir in the Buffalo wing sauce.

Add the chicken and mix well.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the chicken dip mixture into each wonton cup and sprinkle the tops with the crumbled blue cheese.

Bake for about 10 minutes until the edges of the wonton cups just start to brown.

Mix the celery, green onion and vinegar in a small bowl and sprinkle the mixture over the cups when ready to serve.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”