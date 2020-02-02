Auburn University debuts new collegiate license plate design

Auburn University has introduced a new design for its collegiate license plate that is now available for purchase through tag offices for cars and motorcycles. The new design features the interlocking AU logo on the left side of the tag, orange and blue stripes across the bottom with “Auburn” in orange and “Alabama” at the top. The Auburn tag features six characters and personalization is free.

Proceeds from the sale of Auburn University license plates in Alabama go to the Auburn University “License to Learn” Scholarship Endowment Fund, a statewide program that raises funds for freshman scholarships. Approximately $1.8 million in scholarships was awarded in 2018-19.

“The Auburn University ‘License to Learn’ program was initiated in 1988, and since then more than $35 million has been raised to support students through academic scholarships. Alumni and friends of Auburn can easily join this effort by purchasing a tag for their vehicle in the state of Alabama. Help us send more students to Auburn as well as promote Auburn on our highways,” said Gretchen VanValkenburg, vice president for alumni affairs.

The state requires the collegiate license plate designs to be changed every five years. The tag is $55 for first-time purchasers, plus the regular state vehicle fee of $24.25 from local tag offices throughout the state. Tag renewals for subsequent years of the same design and characters will be $50 in addition to the normal tag cost. Collegiate license plates may be purchased at any time, regardless of the individual’s tag renewal month.

Auburn tags are also available in Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Tag sales from North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas also benefit scholarships. For more information on Auburn’s car tag program, visit aub.ie/cartags/ or call the Auburn Alumni Association office at 334-844-2960.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.