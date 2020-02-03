Alabama Power leaders named to national innovation commission

Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite has been appointed as an executive committee member of the Council on Competitiveness and commissioner on the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers.

The commission is a multiyear flagship effort developing the innovation ecosystem of the United States through research ventures, partnerships, public policy and advocacy to address the country’s global economic competitiveness.

Crosswhite joins more than 35 leaders including CEOs of major corporations, university presidents, national labor organization leaders and national laboratory directors to develop policy recommendations and private sector actions to bolster America’s investments in talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure.

“Alabama Power has focused on innovation from its very beginning. Our predecessors used advanced technology to build dams and an electric network to provide electricity to our state. Technology advancements continue to enable us to better serve our customers today,” said Crosswhite. “I’m honored to work alongside the accomplished leaders on the commission to identify opportunities to grow our nation’s economy through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Alabama Power Senior Vice President of Employee Services & Labor Relations Jeff Peoples has been named to the commission’s advisory committee. Peoples will partner with other national leaders to provide strategic oversight of recommendations to the commission, prioritizing the delivery of measurable and actionable outcomes.

“Addressing the challenges facing innovation in the U.S. and developing a workforce prepared for future jobs is essential for economic growth. This work aligns with Alabama Power’s focus on building economic and workforce development partnerships that strengthen communities and elevate Alabama,” said Peoples. “The work of the commission is a catalyst for the U.S. to be more competitive internationally.”

Founded in 1986, the Council on Competitiveness addresses the rising challenge of international competition. The council works to bring together diverse groups from the public and private sectors to address broad economic issues like globalization, technology, manufacturing and energy.

The National Commission is chaired by Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, Life Biosciences; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Dr. Michael Crow, president, Arizona State University; and Lonnie Stephenson, international president, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.