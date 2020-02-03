Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Chip

The fourth group of cohort companies is two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Chip, which is a web and app-based platform that provides a simple solution to help individuals pay off debt. Chip aims to reduce loan term length and save people thousands of dollars by cutting interest payments.

Birmingham Velocity Accelerator cohort Chip’s elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.