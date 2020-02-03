Louise’s Sweets and Treats is an Alabama Maker with traditions baked in

Louise’s Sweets and Treats (Athens)

The Maker: Brittney Lee

Brittney Lee grew up baking at the hip of her two grandmothers, picking up on the nuances of their approaches to recipes but mostly on the love they put into each creation.

It wasn’t something Lee envisioned as a career, but baking did help her make money on the side.

In October 2019, Lee launched Louise’s Sweets and Treats. Named for one of her grandmothers, the business turns out a variety of cakes and baked goods, including pound cakes that can be shipped throughout the U.S.

Louise’s Sweets and Treats is an Alabama Maker of delicious desserts from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Lee uses some of her grandmothers’ recipes but loves trying new things in the kitchen. She also gets new ideas from her customers. The cream cheese and red velvet pound cakes are the favorites among customers.

Her business has grown through repeat customers and word-of-mouth. Louise’s Sweets and Treats takes the most orders for cakes from the Huntsville-Madison County and Birmingham areas.

Lee envisions a time when she can be constantly creating for customers.

“Hopefully in the future I can own a storefront and sell out of the store and have other treats,” she said. “I want to get into milkshakes and hopefully you will see that in the future.”

Brittney Lee of Louise's Sweets and Treats borrows from her grandmothers' recipes but also adds her own variations. (contributed)

The product: Fresh baked layered cakes, pound cakes, mini-pound cakes and cupcakes.

Take home: Red Velvet Pound Cake ($28).

Louise’s Sweets and Treats can be found online and on Facebook.