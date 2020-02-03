Power Moves recognizes Alabama leaders

Successful entrepreneurs. Unsung publishers. Emerging podcast and radio hosts. Groundbreaking community activists. Advocates for social justice.

Alabamians are making significant impacts in innovation, journalism and community development on a local, regional and national scale.

Power Moves, a multicultural campaign recognizing leaders and innovators across the state, launches in honor of Black History Month and will continue through 2020. The campaign includes an Alabama NewsCenter content series, videos and print advertising.

The effort celebrates people of color who are risk-takers and game-changers. These leaders are positively affecting Alabama communities and raising awareness of diversity challenges in businesses across the country.

The campaign, a collaborative effort between Alabama Power and Birmingham-based Wilbron, recognizes Alabamians who have broken barriers and inspired others to make an impact.

“Power Moves is designed to create dialogue on the importance of inclusion in our workplaces and communities,” said Stephanie Cooper, Alabama Power vice president of Public Relations. “The campaign embodies the company’s values and recognizes those working to elevate the state.”

By highlighting multicultural leaders, Power Moves encourages increased representation and promotes inclusion, showcasing the value of diverse perspectives and experiences.

“Alabama Power serves 1.4 million customers with diverse backgrounds across the state,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power senior vice president of Customer Operations. “Community is at the core of who we are as a company and Power Moves gives us another opportunity to recognize those making a difference in Alabama communities.”

Power Moves, an ongoing content series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama. Visit AlabamaNewsCenter.com throughout the year for inspiring stories of those working to elevate the state.