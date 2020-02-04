Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: DownTime

The fourth group of cohort companies is two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from DownTime, a digital behavioural health agent that connects people to the right mental health provider and supports them throughout their journey.

Birmingham Velocity Accelerator cohort DownTime’s elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.