Birmingham Velocity Accelerator elevator speech: Leadhr

The fourth group of cohort companies is two weeks into the intense boot camp that is the Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot. Alabama NewsCenter was there at the kickoff of the new class to get the “elevator speeches” from the seven companies taking part in the program. The companies are hoping Velocity Accelerator helps them quickly reach the next level – whether it be scaling the business, finding investors or developing the technology to reach operational goals.

Today we hear from Leadhr, an HR tech platform that helps businesses and organizations identify and accelerate leadership potential. Whether a company is hiring, promoting or positioning their talent for the future, Leadhr wants to help them invest in their workforce with confidence.

Birmingham Velocity Accelerator cohort Leadhr's elevator pitch from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.