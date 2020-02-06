James Spann: Soaking rains continue, temperatures fall today in Alabama

James Spann forecasts another rainy day in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain and thunderstorms cover most of Alabama this morning as a long-wave upper trough and cold front move in from the west.

Here are the current watches and warnings:

A flash flood watch remains in effect for most of the state through this evening.

A tornado watch is in effect for parts of east and south Alabama until noon.

The Storm Prediction Center continues an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms today for the southeast part of the state. Storms there will be capable of producing hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Rain will continue today across all of Alabama, but it will taper off this afternoon from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will go the wrong way; many places are in the 60s early this morning, but they will fall through the 50s today, winding up in the 40s by mid to late afternoon. It will be quite the change from the recent warmth. Additional rain amounts of 1-2 inches are forecast today.

SNOW FLAKES? High-resolution models show just enough moisture left late tonight and Friday morning for a few snow flurries or showers across the northern third of Alabama. We expect no impact, with temperatures in the mid 30s and very light precipitation amounts. Then, we expect clearing during the day Friday with a high in the 47- to 50-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A fast-moving weather disturbance will bring clouds and maybe a touch of scattered light rain to the state Saturday, but moisture will be very limited. Saturday’s high will be in the mid 50s. Then, on Sunday, with ample sunshine temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Moist air returns quickly to the state and we will have a chance of rain at times just about every day with highs in the 60s. The coldest air in the nation will remain out over the western states.

PRE-DAWN TORNADOES: A few short-lived tornadoes developed across central Alabama after midnight and early this morning. There was some damage at Helena, in Shelby County, but no reports of any injuries.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING: Our annual storm spotter training is this Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hoover Met. It begins at 9:30 and there is no cost. We will offer both the basic and advanced training sessions; we expect to wrap up by 2:30. No need to register; just show up with a curious mind. We need more trained storm spotters. Help us make the warning process better.

