Visit Can’t Miss Alabama and learn about cultural contributions of Alabamians past and present

Make it a weekend of fun, excitement and adventure.

Southern Museum of Flight

The Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit is being featured at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham during Black History Month. A spotlight shining down on a significant period of American history, this tribute highlights an extraordinary group of men who continue to provide inspiration for anyone who dares to dream. The exhibit features several World War II-era trainer planes, including a North American AT-6 Texan, a Vultee BT-13B Valiant and a Fairchild PT-19 Cornell. The museum is at 4343 73rd St. North. Learn more at southernmuseumofflight.org.

Vultee BT-13 as displayed in the museum’s Tuskegee Airmen exhibit, between the AT-6 on the left and the PT-19 on the right. (contributed) The Vultee BT-13 was an intermediate trainer flown by most American pilots during World War II. It was the second phase of the three-phase training program for pilots. After primary training in PT-13, PT-17 or PT-19 trainers, the student pilot moved to the more complex BT-13 to continue his flying education. (contributed)

Martin Lawrence in Concert

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence will perform at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex with Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis and Bruce Bruce on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Lawrence stars in the box-office hit movie “Bad Boys For Life,” which debuted No. 1 during its first week. The entertainer is known for his sitcom “Martin” and a variety of movies, such as “Boomerang” and “Big Momma’s House.” Tickets are online. Follow the event on Facebook.

World of Wheels

Thousands of people are expected to the attend World of Wheels Feb. 7-9 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Car lovers will see celebrities and feature attractions, plus top automotive exhibits. Show hours are Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. each day. Stay updated on Facebook.

Alabama Wildlife Center

Get “Wild About Chocolate” Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.at the Harbert Center in Birmingham. Attendees will enjoy entertainment including education raptors, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a silent auction and a live auction. Proceeds will benefit the Alabama Wildlife Center. Business attire is the dress code. Tickets are $75 in advance and $100 at the door. Complimentary parking is available in the deck across the street from Harbert Center. Message [email protected] or call 205-663-7930 for ticket information. The venue is at 2019 Fourth Ave. North.

Aeolians of Oakwood University

In honor of Black History Month, the Alys Stephens Center in Birmingham welcomes the Aeolians of Oakwood University. The singing group was originally organized in 1946 by the late Eva Dykes. Since its inception, the choir has traveled widely, touching the hearts of young and old with inspirational singing. It was named the 2017 Choir of the World. Currently under the direction of Jason Max Ferdinand, a former Aeolian, the choir will return to the ASC with a repertoire of choral music ranging from the Baroque era to the 21st century. The Aeolians have become an authoritative exponent of Negro spirituals and work songs, which express the yearnings of their forefathers to be free. “Soul-stirring performances” describes them perfectly. Tickets are $20.

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is underway through Tuesday, Feb. 25 in downtown Mobile. Enjoy the sights and sounds of live marching bands, floats, the throwing of beads, Moon Pies and more. The celebration concludes on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent. Stay updated at Facebook and Twitter.

‘Right or Privilege? Alabama Women and the Vote’

Vulcan Park & Museum joins communities across the nation to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment through Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit and programming will examine the specific challenges faced by suffragists in Birmingham and analyze the racial issues that caused the suffrage movement to be a primarily white campaign. It will explore the efforts of black men and women to achieve the right to vote. Entrance to the exhibition is included with general admission to Vulcan Park & Museum. Admission is $6 for visitors 13 and older, $4 for ages 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger. Vulcan Center Museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The Agitators examines the friendship and occasional rivalry between two American champions of freedom and equality – Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony – once known as revolutionaries but now seen as icons. Theirs is a story of defiance, rebellion and revolution. They agitated the nation. They agitated each other. They changed the course of history. The play is underway through Thursday, Feb. 13, produced by Mat Smart and directed by Logan Vaughn. The recommended age for the show is 13 and older. The venue is at 1 Festival Drive in Montgomery.