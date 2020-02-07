Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway unveils new kids coloring board

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR‘s largest race track, unveiled Thursday a new coloring board for children to play with inside the track’s Talladega Garage Experience.

“Having a wide range of opportunities for families and kids to enjoy while visiting during race weekend is a top priority here at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Brian Crichton, president of Talladega Superspeedway. “The kids coloring board is a great addition to our Kids Zone in the Garage Experience.”

Talladega Superspeedway unveils new Kids Zone Coloring Board from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The 4-by-8-foot coloring board is a hand-drawn mural of iconic images from Talladega Superspeedway, such as John Ray’s big rig truck, the Vulcan Trophy and a military flyover. It was created by Sarah Roberts, owner of SarahOMaryDesigns in Jasper.

“We made sure we also incorporated a lot of kid-friendly things that would get them excited, like the flags, the trophies and things like that,” said Roberts. “The camping was a big thing, too, since it’s a big part of Talladega. I looked through many photos and used my memories of watching racing at Talladega when I was a kid, and then we picked out key elements that we wanted to include in the mural.”

The mural is one of several kid-friendly activities inside the Talladega Garage Experience, a 140,000-square-foot infield zone for fans to socialize and interact with drivers.

“It’s all about the guest experience as we move forward,” Crichton said. “Providing experiences like the Talladega Garage Experience, it’s a completely new level.”

NASCAR racing returns to Talladega Superspeedway with the Geico 500 on April 26. Families with access to the Talladega Garage Experience that day will also have the option to go behind the scenes and participate in the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama. These exclusive “pre-race” options for children 12 and under include:

NEW! Fist Bump Alley backstage at Driver Introductions

NEW! Gatorade Victory Lane Celebration

Fist Bump Alley along the catwalk at Driver Introductions

Gatorade Victory Lane photo opportunity

Hot Lap around the mammoth track in a Grand Marshal car

Guided Garage/Hauler Tour

Drivers Meeting Red Carpet Experience

Pit Box Tour with a race team.

The youngsters can choose one of the eight experiences on a first-come, first-served basis once at the Kids Station located near the Kids Zone. There is a two-kids-per-one adult limit.

To learn more about Talladega Superspeedway and the Talladega Garage Experience, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).